Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
The Welsh Rugby Union is increasing efforts to entice dual-qualified players back to Wales from England after taking over operational control of the Newport Gwent Dragons region, WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips has said.
The Dragons are a regional team that represent a part of southeast Wales and have affiliations with the area's multiple semi-professional and amateur clubs.
Earlier this year, Phillips said the WRU was watching 94 Welsh-qualified players playing in England.
"The proximity of the Dragons helps with our efforts in repatriating exiled players," Phillips told The Times.
"Players are more likely to come back if they know that (British and Irish Lions coach) Warren Gatland or (Wales coach) Rob Howley is taking an interest."
(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.