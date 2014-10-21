LONDON Ospreys' 20-year-old prop Nicky Smith was the only uncapped player named in Warren Gatland's squad for Wales's November internationals but there was no place for 33-year-old British and Irish Lion and former Osprey Adam Jones.

Smith's call-up is a reward for an impressive start to the season, during which he has started all seven of the Ospreys' games, but Jones, who won his 95th Wales cap in his 100th international in Durban in June, was a surprise omission after a scratchy start to the season with new club Cardiff.

Versatile back James Hook also missed out as 12 players who missed the summer tour to South Africa return.

"Nicky Smith has been playing exceptionally well for the Ospreys and we have been impressed with him and it's a great opportunity," Gatland said of the squad for games against Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and South Africa on consecutive November weekends.

Elsewhere the squad is full of established internationals, including five Lions in a high-class back division, as Gatland looks to nail down his starting lineup a year out from the World Cup.

"When you look through the squad there is a huge amount of experience," he said.

"We've had to weigh up a balance of players who play in Wales and outside, due to how often they can train and are with us but we are really happy with the squad.

"We are really happy with the squad, there is a lot of experience that has come back in, 12 players who were injured in the summer and didn't tour South Africa, they are back and fit and we have a couple of exciting youngsters as well.

"We are looking to the future and the next twelve months ahead with this squad but it doesn't close the door for anyone not selected."

Wales squad:

Forwards: Gethin Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), Paul James (Bath Rugby), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Richard Hibbard (Gloucester Rugby), Emyr Phillips (Scarlets), Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Aaron Jarvis (Ospreys), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Rhodri Jones (Scarlets), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Bradley Davies (Wasps), Luke Charteris (Racing Metro), Dan Lydiate (Racing Metro), James King (Ospreys), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues, captain), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Dan Baker (Ospreys), Toby Faletau (Dragons).

Backs: Mike Phillips (Racing Metro), Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Rhodri Williams (Scarlets), Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Priestland (Scarlets), Cory Allen (Cardiff Blues), James Roberts (Racing Metro), Jonathan Davies (Clermont Auvergne), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Hallam Amos (Dragons), Alex Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues), George North (Northampton Saints), Tom Prydie (Dragons), Leigh Halfpenny (Toulon), Liam Williams (Scarlets).

