Wales' Liam Williams breaks through the Scottish defence during their Six Nations Championship rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON Wales coach Warren Gatland has made three enforced changes to his starting line-up for Saturday's test against South Africa in Cardiff.

Winger Liam Williams replaced the injured George North, prop Gethin Jenkins came in for Paul James and hooker Scott Baldwin was called up for Richard Hibbard who is unavailable due to club commitments.

Leigh Halfpenny continues at fullback as Wales bid to avoid a 27th defeat in 28 matches against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa since Gatland took over as coach.

Wales team - 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13- Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun-Wyn Jones, 4-Jake Ball, 3-Samson Lee, 2-Scott Baldwin, 1-Gethin Jenkins

Replacements - 16-Emyr Phillips, 17-Aaron Jarvis, 18-Rhodri Jones, 19-Luke Charteris, 20-James King, 21-Mike Phillips, 22-Rhys Priestland, 22-Scott Williams

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)