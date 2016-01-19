LONDON Scrumhalf Aled Davies was the only uncapped player in an experienced 37-man squad named by Wales for the Six Nations tournament on Tuesday.

There were recalls for Cardiff Blues wing Tom James -- six years since he last played for his country -- and Josh Turnbull, who was last capped in 2014, in a squad led by captain Sam Warburton.

Backs Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies and Hallam Amos return after injury.

"We have selected a squad that rewards players form as well as picking a lot of experience and that continuity is important to us," coach Warren Gatland said in a Welsh Rugby Union statement.

"We have picked a larger squad than normal, we have a few injuries at the moment, those players aren’t too far away from getting back on the field so we are happy with the mix," he added.

"Aled is someone who has been on the radar the last couple of years and his selection is reward for his form. Tom is playing very well for the Blues and we have been impressed with Josh’s performances recently."

Wales kick off their campaign away to champions Ireland on Feb. 7 and host Scotland on Feb. 13.

Squad

Forwards:

Rob Evans (Scarlets), Paul James (Ospreys), Gethin Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Aaron Jarvis (Ospreys), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Kristian Dacey (Cardiff Blues), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Luke Charteris (Racing 92), Bradley Davies (Wasps), Dominic Day (Bath Rugby), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Blues), Taulupe Faletau (Newport Gwent Dragons), James King (Ospreys), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Gloucester Rugby), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Sam Warburton (CAPT) (Cardiff Blues).

Backs:Aled Davies (Scarlets), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Lloyd Williams (Cardiff Blues) Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Priestland (Bath Rugby), Cory Allen (Cardiff Blues), Jonathan Davies (Clermont Auvergne), Tyler Morgan (Newport Gwent Dragons), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins), Hallam Amos (Newport Gwent Dragons), Alex Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues), Tom James (Cardiff Blues), George North (Northampton Saints), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Matthew Morgan (Bristol Rugby), Liam Williams (Scarlets).

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)