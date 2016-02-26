Rugby Union - Wales v France - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 26/2/16France's Gael Fickou is tackled by Wales' Tomas Francis Action Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Rugby Union - Wales v France - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 26/2/16France's Damien Chouly is tackled by Jonathan Davies of WalesReuters / Rebecca NadenLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Rugby Union - Wales v France - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 26/2/16Dan Biggar of Wales kicks a conversionReuters / Rebecca NadenLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Rugby Union - Wales v France - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 26/2/16France's Gael Fickou looks dejected at full timeAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Rugby Union - Wales v France - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 26/2/16France's Guilhem Guirado (L) celebrates after he scores a tryAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Rugby Union - Wales v France - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 26/2/16France's Uini Atonio is tackled by Gethin Jenkins of WalesReuters / Rebecca NadenLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Rugby Union - Wales v France - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 26/2/16George North of Wales celebrates scoring a try Reuters / Rebecca NadenLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

CARDIFF Feb 26 Wales climbed to the top of the Six Nations table with a 19-10 victory on Friday as they handed new-look France their first defeat under coach Guy Noves.

Les Bleus had a long spell of domination early in the second half but failed to make it count while the hosts proved highly efficient, prevailing with a George North try and four penalties and a conversion from flyhalf Dan Biggar.

France replied through Jules Plisson's first-half penalty, a late try from captain Guilhem Guirado and substitute flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc's conversion. Wales have five points from two wins and a draw, one ahead of England, who take on Ireland on Saturday, and France.

"I thought it (the match) was brilliant," Wales coach Warren Gatland told the BBC. "It's what test rugby is all about.

"We defended brilliantly in the second half. Things we had worked on looked really good for us."

France, with almost all their players under 30, paid for a lack of experience despite producing some promising attacking moves, four months after Noves took over following a record defeat by New Zealand in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Wales, who got off to a stuttering Six Nations start with a draw against Ireland, were rock solid in defence.

Biggar missed an early penalty and Plisson also lacked precision with the boot as both sides played it tight.

LATE CHARGE

The wing put the hosts ahead after Paul Jedrasiak was penalised for a late charge on Taulupe Faletau.

Biggar added a second penalty before France stepped up a gear, going close to a try when Virimi Vakatawa broke through the midfield only for his side to be punished for going off their feet at a ruck.

Plisson halved the deficit with a routine penalty ahead of halftime before Sam Warburton and Jonathan Davies' powerful forays put France to the test.

Biggar added three points when Noves' team were penalised for a dangerous tackle by Jonathan Danty.

Davies then booted the ball ahead, North made a mess of it before Plisson kicked it into the path of the wing who touched down.

The visitors continued to attack but Wales held firm, bundling Maxime Medard into touch after a clever Plisson kick and stopping Guirado millimetres from the line.

Wales extended their advantage with another Biggar penalty before France reduced the arrears through Guirado.

"Failing to score from our dominant spell hurt us," said France skipper Guirado. "If we had scored around the hour the game would have been different."

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)