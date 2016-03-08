LONDON Wales have named an unchanged starting team to face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.

Prop Paul James replaced the injured Gethin Jenkins on the replacements' bench alongside lock Luke Charteris and scrumhalf Rhys Webb.

"We’ve named a pretty experienced side for Saturday, no changes in the starting team, I thought they did pretty well against France,” Wales coach Warren Gatland said in a statement on Tuesday.

England have won their opening three matches and top the standings on six points, one ahead of Wales who drew with Ireland before beating Scotland and France.

"There is a huge amount to play for on Saturday and it will go a long way to deciding the Six Nations," Gatland said.

It will be the first meeting between the teams since Wales beat England 28-25 at Twickenham in last year's World Cup.

Wales team to play England:Liam Williams, Alex Cuthbert, Jonathan Davies, Jamie Roberts, George North, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Scott Baldwin, Samson Lee, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Sam Warburton (captain), Toby Faletau

Replacements: Ken Owens, Paul James, Tomas Francis, Luke Charteris, Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb, Rhys Priestland, Gareth Anscombe

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Andrew Heavens)