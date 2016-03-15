LONDON Flanker Dan Lydiate will lead Wales in place of the injured Sam Warburton in their final Six Nations game against Italy, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Tuesday.

Lock Luke Charteris, flanker Justin Tipuric, scrumhalf Rhys Webb and winger Hallam Amos will start the match in Cardiff on Saturday.

“This weekend it is all about finishing off the tournament well and putting in a big performance,” Wales coach Warren Gatland said.

Wales lost 25-21 against England last week, ending their hopes of winning the tournament, with Warburton suffering concussion into the bargain.

“We are disappointed with last week, especially the first half but a win on Saturday will see us finish the tournament in second and we have to aim for that now," Gatland said.

“There are a number of changes, a couple injury enforced. (Lock) Alun Wyn Jones has a foot problem that we have been managing for a while and he has played a lot of games.

Webb will be starting his first match for Wales since missing last year's Word Cup through injury, replacing Gareth Davies.

“It’s good to see Rhys back and starting, it’s a good opportunity for him," Gatland said.

Wales are second in the standings on five points and will finish runners-up to England if they beat an Italy side rooted to the foot of the table after four successive defeats.

“Saturday is a good chance for some of the players to redeem themselves and we are looking for a big performance," Gatland said.

Wales team: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Jamie Roberts, Hallam Amos, Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Rob Evans, Scott Baldwin, Samson Lee, Bradley Davies, Luke Charteris, Dan Lydiate (captain), Justin Tipuric, Toby Faletau.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Gethin Jenkins, Tomas Francis/ Aaron Jarvis, Jake Ball, Ross Moriarty, Gareth Davies, Rhys Priestland, Gareth Anscombe.

