Rugby Union - Wales v Italy - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 19/3/16Italy's Guglielmo Palazzani tackles Dan Lydiate of WalesReuters / Rebecca NadenEDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTSB7CH

LONDON Dan Lydiate will captain Wales against England in his first international at openside flanker for more than five years at Twickenham on Sunday.

Coach Warren Gatland said on Friday that Lydiate would wear the number seven jersey in the absence of injured regular skipper Sam Warburton. He last played in the position in a test against Fiji in November 2010.

Ross Moriarty, who scored a double in Wales' record 67-14 defeat of Italy in their last Six Nations clash in March, will take on Lydiate's usual role at blindside with Taulupe Faletau completing the back row.

Gatland has selected an unchanged front row with Rob Evans, Scott Baldwin and Samson Lee packing down for the sixth consecutive time together. Jake Ball will win his 18th cap at lock alongside Alun Wyn Jones who returns from injury.

There is one change in the back line from the side that beat Italy with Scott Williams returning from injury to partner Jamie Roberts.

Ospreys pair Rhys Webb and Dan Biggar continue at halfback with Hallam Amos, George North and Liam Williams making up the back three.

After the Twickenham clash, Wales head to New Zealand for a three-test tour in June.

"When you look at the summer series ahead, this is a really important match for the squad," Gatland said.

"When looking at previous summer tours and planning for New Zealand, we felt we needed greater preparation to prepare us for the step up in intensity and the match against England will provide that for us.

"It will be an important hit-out for both teams and, as ever, it will be an important test match as it's England v Wales at Twickenham," added Gatland.

"There is a lot of continuity in our squad and a great amount of experience and that is going to be vital over the next five weeks."

Wales destroyed England's World Cup hopes with a 28-25 victory in a pool game at Twickenham in September but lost to the grand slam winners 25-21 in a tight encounter at Twickenham in the Six Nations in March.

