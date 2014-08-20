Wales prop Adam Jones says the ongoing dispute between the sport's national body and its four professional regions forced his surprise move from Ospreys to the Cardiff Blues.

The 33-year-old, capped 95 times by his country and six times for the British and Irish Lions, penned an open letter to Ospreys fans after signing a one-year deal to play at Cardiff Arms Park, having been out of contract since the end of last season.

"As pretty much the whole world and his wife will know by now, I had been waiting for a deal to be struck between the regions and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), over a new participation agreement, so the Ospreys could conclude a fresh contract with me," he wrote in the South Wales Evening Post.

"I haven't been getting any money, but I was just hoping that the row that has blighted Welsh rugby for so long could be finally settled and I could pull on the black shirt again."

The game is mired in an impasse between the Welsh Rugby Union and the top four clubs over a new participation agreement regarding contracts, funding and national team releases.

"Then on Sunday morning I received a call from the Blues asking whether I fancied a move there. I had to think long and hard about their proposal because I know all about regional rivalry and how much it matters in Wales," he said.

"But my circumstances were such that I didn't feel I could turn Cardiff down. I haven't been paid for two months and the season is barely a fortnight away. I need to be properly attached to a team and training with a group of players in readiness for the new campaign.

"I couldn't wait forever. The contract with the Ospreys has been on the table since January but without signatures it meant only so much."

Ospreys said on Tuesday that they were disappointed with Jones's move after working with him for several months to reach an agreement.

"An initial contract offer that was unconditional on any Participation Agreement was made as far back as 2012, an offer that was declined by the player," the club said on its website.

"A further unconditional offer was then made in October 2013 which was subsequently declined as he declared his interest in signing a central contract with the Welsh Rugby Union.

"When the proposed central contract failed to materialise we re-entered negotiations and, in good faith, made a new contract offer to the player which was dependent on the terms of any new Participation Agreement which may be concluded."

Wales captain Sam Warburton has signed a contract with the WRU, but is reportedly unable to play for the Blues until the new participation agreement is confirmed.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Martyn Herman)