LONDON Former Wales tighthead prop Adam Jones is leaving Cardiff to join English club Harlequins at the end of the season, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, who has played 100 tests for Wales and the British & Irish Lions, retired from internationals in January after being omitted from the Welsh squad for this year's Six Nations.

He joined Cardiff last year after 10 seasons with the Ospreys and there was speculation he could be recalled to the Wales side for the final Six Nations game against Italy on Saturday after injuries to their two first-choice props.

The World Cup starts in September with Wales in a tough group alongside hosts England and twice winners Australia.

