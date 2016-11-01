LONDON Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones will miss Saturday's test against Australia following the death of his father, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Tuesday.

Jones, 31, had been a strong candidate to captain Wales in Cardiff following the withdrawal of Sam Warburton from the team due to injury.

"The thoughts and prayers of the WRU and the National Squad are with Alun Wyn Jones and his family following the passing of his father Tim," the WRU said in a statement.

"Due to this, Alun Wyn will not be considered for selection this weekend."

