Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
LONDON Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones will miss Saturday's test against Australia following the death of his father, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Tuesday.
Jones, 31, had been a strong candidate to captain Wales in Cardiff following the withdrawal of Sam Warburton from the team due to injury.
"The thoughts and prayers of the WRU and the National Squad are with Alun Wyn Jones and his family following the passing of his father Tim," the WRU said in a statement.
"Due to this, Alun Wyn will not be considered for selection this weekend."
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.