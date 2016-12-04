Wood grabs 20th goal as Leeds down Forest 2-0
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
LONDON Wales flanker Dan Lydiate will undergo surgery on a knee injury he suffered in their final autumn test against South Africa and will miss the rest of the season, his Ospreys club announced on Sunday.
The 28-year-old British and Irish Lions forward was taken off on a stretcher with anterior cruciate ligament damage during Wales' 27-13 defeat last week, an injury that was quickly ruled serious enough to keep him out of the Six Nations Championship that starts in February.
Yet the even worse news for the 60-times capped forward emerged with a statement on the Ospreys website reporting: "Dan Lydiate has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
"Following consultation it has been confirmed that surgery is required, as a result of which he will not play again until next season."
It is the latest major injury setback for Lydiate who missed the summer tour of New Zealand after suffering a shoulder injury when Wales were beaten by England in May.
(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to become the first side to reach the League Cup final without conceding after expertly manning the barricades in their last-four second leg clash.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.