LONDON Winger George North is fit for Wales in their Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards said on Tuesday.

"George has trained today and is raring to go," said Edwards.

North missed the 21-16 defeat to England in Cardiff earlier this month after suffering a dead leg during Wales' victory over Italy, with his place being taken by Alex Cuthbert.

"We are looking very healthy all around at the moment," said Edwards. "We're definitely healthier than we were in the England week. We're selecting from a position of strength."

Wales must decide whether to change a back row who impressed against England, with the fit-again Taulupe Faletau, who was used as a replacement in that game, pushing for a start.

"It's a great position to be in," said Edwards.

