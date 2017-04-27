Britain Rugby Union - Scotland v Wales - Six Nations Championship - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - 25/2/17 Wales team huddle after the game Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

Wales will host southern hemisphere powerhouses New Zealand, Australia and South Africa as part of their four-test autumn international programme, Welsh Rugby Union Chief Executive Martyn Phillips has said.

Warren Gatland, who will resume his duties as Wales head coach after leading the British and Irish Lions on a tour of New Zealand in June and July, will also put his side up against Georgia during the series, which will be played at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The schedule for the series:

Nov. 11: Wales v Australia

Nov. 18: Wales v Georgia

Nov. 25: Wales v New Zealand

Dec. 2: Wales v South Africa

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)