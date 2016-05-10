Rugby Union - Wales v France - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 26/2/16Sam Warburton of Wales makes a break for the try lineReuters / Rebecca NadenLivepic

Sam Warburton will captain Wales in their game against England at Twickenham this month and the three-test tour of New Zealand.

The 27-year-old flanker has not played since injuring his shoulder representing his club Cardiff Blues against Ospreys last month.

Wales play England on May 29 before heading to New Zealand the following day, with their first game against the All Blacks on June 11 in Auckland.

Full back Leigh Halfpenny, whose club team Toulon will be involved in the French top 14 playoffs in June, has not been selected.

Wales play the Chiefs in Hamilton on June 14 before tests against the All Blacks on June 18 and June 25.

Wales squad to tour New Zealand:

Backs: Gareth Davies, Rhys Webb, Lloyd Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Rhys Priestland, Jonathan Davies, Tyler Morgan, Jamie Roberts, Scott Williams, Hallam Amos, Matthew Morgan, Tom James, George North, Eli Walker, Liam Williams

Forwards: Rob Evans, Tomas Francis, Paul James, Gethin Jenkins, Rhodri Jones, Samson Lee, Scott Baldwin, Kristian Dacey, Ken Owens, Jake Ball, Luke Charteris, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Toby Faletau, James King, Dan Lydiate, Ross Moriarty, Josh Turnbull, Sam Warburton (captain)

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)