LONDON Wales named prop Rob Evans, winger Tom James and flanker Justin Tipuric in their starting team for the Six Nations opener against defending champions Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

Evans will earn his fourth cap and James, who last played for his country in 2010, is part of a new-look back three with fullback Gareth Anscombe and winger George North.

Centre Jonathan Davies returns after an injury that ruled him out of last year's World Cup.“We are excited by the make-up of the squad, it’s very experienced along with one eye looking to the future,” Wales coach Warren Gatland said in a Welsh Rugby Union statement on Wednesday.“It’s going to be a physical game. Two years ago they strangled us out of the match and played well and we have to rise to that challenge on Sunday.”

Wales team:

Gareth Anscombe, George North, Jonathan Davies, Jamie Roberts, Tom James, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Scott Baldwin, Samson Lee, Luke Charteris, Alun Wyn Jones, Sam Warburton (captain), Justin Tipuric, Toby Faletau.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Gethin Jenkins, Tomas Francis, Bradley Davies, Dan Lydiate, Lloyd Williams, Rhys Priestland, Alex Cuthbert

