Wales captain Sam Warburton during the Media LaunchAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

Wales captain Sam Warburton will miss the match against England at Twickenham on Sunday after failing to recover from a shoulder injury.

"This weekend will be too early for him. He's taking part in training, and he's done everything bar contact," Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde told a news conference on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old flanker, who has made 64 appearances for Wales, has not played since injuring his shoulder while playing for Cardiff Blues against Ospreys on April 30.

Lock Alun Wyn Jones is back in training after recovering from a heel injury sustained in mid-March, and could play at Twickenham.

Wales head to New Zealand for a three-test tour a day after facing England. Their first game against the All Blacks is in Auckland on June 11.

