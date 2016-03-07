Dortmund blasts the 'hardest 15 minutes' of Bartra's life
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
LONDON Wales have recalled scrumhalf Rhys Webb to their squad for Saturday's Six Nations match against England, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Monday.
Webb, 27, was ruled out of last year's World Cup after suffering serious knee and ankle injuries just before the tournament. He returned to action for Welsh club side Ospreys last month.
Gareth Davies has started the first three Six Nations matches at scrumhalf for Wales, helping the team pick up five points with a draw in Ireland and home victories over Scotland and France.
England have won their opening three games to lead the standings going into the clash with Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Keith Weir)
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focussed on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.