Wales' Rhys Webb clears the ball before leaving the field injured.

LONDON Wales have recalled scrumhalf Rhys Webb to their squad for Saturday's Six Nations match against England, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Monday.

Webb, 27, was ruled out of last year's World Cup after suffering serious knee and ankle injuries just before the tournament. He returned to action for Welsh club side Ospreys last month.

Gareth Davies has started the first three Six Nations matches at scrumhalf for Wales, helping the team pick up five points with a draw in Ireland and home victories over Scotland and France.

England have won their opening three games to lead the standings going into the clash with Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

