Factbox on former England World Cup-winning flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson, who will retire from rugby at the end of the season:

Born May 25, 1979; Frimley, Surrey, England

Joined Newcastle Falcons in 1997 aged 18 as an inside centre, deferring his studies at Durham University.

Won 1998 English Premiership with Newcastle.

Made test debut off the bench against Ireland in April 1998, becoming England's second-youngest international at 18 years, 314 days.

First start was in 76-0 thrashing by Australia in 1998 "Tour to Hell".

Went on to play 91 tests for England and six for British and Irish Lions.

Total of 1,246 international points - second only to New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter.

Scored six tries 162 conversions, 239 penalties and 36 drop goals for England.

Kicked winning drop goal in 2003 World Cup final against Australia, and played in England side that lost 2007 decider to South Africa.

Also appeared in 1999 and 2011 World Cups.

Helped England to a grand slam in the 2003 Six Nations Championship, and won three other Six Nations titles.

Voted 2003 International Player of the Year.

After the 2003 World Cup triumph, a series of injuries including a broken shoulder, haematoma in arm and medial knee ligament damage kept him out of the England side until the 2007 Six Nations.

Joined French club Toulon in 2009, leading them to 2013 Heineken Cup title, and Top 14 runners-up spot in 2012 and 2013.

