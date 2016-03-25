LONDON Plans are underway to organise an annual match between the European club champions and the Super Rugby winners, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Friday.

"EPCR can confirm that it is actively formulating a strategy on how best to organise and market a match in the future between the winners of the European Rugby Champions Cup and the winners of the Super Rugby competition," EPCR said in a statement.

The main issue surrounding the proposed game is where to place it in the congested international calendar so that both teams involved would be at full-strength.

EPCR is in discussions with SANZAR, which organises the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby competition, with a view to drawing up a joint proposal regarding the match.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)