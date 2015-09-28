TOKYO Brief profiles of the 12 stadiums chosen to host matches at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan after Tokyo's planned new National Stadium was replaced by the existing, smaller Tokyo Stadium.

- -

TOKYO

Built in 2001, the Tokyo Stadium is a multi-purpose venue in the nation's capital. It has a capacity of nearly 50,000 and is the home ground of local football team Tokyo FC. It was not originally part of the bid but was included when the National Stadium plans were delayed because of construction costs. The stadium will host the opening match on Sept. 6.

- -

YOKOHAMA

The International Stadium (capacity 72,327) was the venue for the 2002 Football World Cup final between Brazil and Germany and will also host the Rugby World Cup final on Oct. 20, 2019. Yokohama was not on the original shortlist of venues bidding to host matches but World Rugby officials agreed late last year to accept a late application.

- -

SAPPORO

The host site for the 1972 Winter Olympics and one of the venues for the 2002 Football World Cup. Matches will be played at the Sapporo Dome (capacity 41,410).

- -

KAMAISHI CITY

Kamaishi City, in Iwate Prefecture, is the site of Japan's oldest steelworks. The coastal city was devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Matches will be played at the Recovery Memorial Stadium (capacity 16,187).

- -

KUMAGAYA CITY

Kumagaya is a suburb outside of Tokyo in Saitama Prefecture. Matches will be held at Kumagaya Rugby Ground (capacity 24,000).

- -

SHIZUOKA PREFECTURE

One of two prefectures straddled by the iconic Mount Fuji, Shizuoka will stages matches at the Ogasayama Sports Park Ecopa Stadium (capacity 50,889).

- -

TOYOTA CITY

Toyota Stadium was another venue used for the 2002 Football World Cup. The ground has a capacity of 45,000. Unsurprisingly, the city is also host to the Japanese automotive manufacturer.

- -

HIGASHI OSAKA CITY

The third-largest city in the Osaka region. Hanazono Rugby Stadium (capacity 30,000) is Japan's oldest purpose-built rugby venue, built in 1929.

- -

KOBE CITY

Kobe City Misaki Park Stadium (capacity 30,312) is one of Japan's most picturesque stadiums, with mountains on one side and the sea on the other. Was also used for the 2002 Football World Cup.

- -

FUKUOKA

Fukuoka, on the island of Kyushu, hosted the 2001 world swimming championships. For the 2019 World Cup, matches will be played at the Hakatanomori Football Stadium (capacity 22,563).

- -

OITA PREFECTURE

Also on the island of Kyushu, the Oita Stadium (capacity 40,000) was another venue used for the Football World Cup. It was one of the few domes with a retractable roof.

- -

KUMAMOTO CITY

The third venue on Kyushu, the southernmost of the four main Japanese islands. Kumamoto is home to one of the world's largest active volcanoes. The Prefectural Athletic Stadium holds 32,000 spectators.

(Compiled by Julian Linden. Editing by Patrick Johnston)