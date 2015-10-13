Mercedes have to raise game to meet Ferrari challenge - Hamilton
SHANGHAI Formula One triple champion Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes will have to raise their game if they are to beat a resurgent Ferrari in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.
LONDON Argentina centre Marcelo Bosch will miss the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland after being handed a one-match ban, organisers said on Tuesday.
Bosch, 31, was cited for a dangerous tackle in the Pool C match against Namibia at Leicester City Stadium on Sunday.
He has 48 hours to appeal against his suspension.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)
West Ham United need to snap their losing streak if they want to avoid a "do-or-die" situation during the Premier League run-in, manager Slaven Bilic said on Thursday.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche has driven home the message that there are no easy games in the Premier League, with his team closing in on another season in the top flight ahead of Saturday's trip to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough.