LONDON Lock Mariano Galarza, a replacement in Sunday's 26-16 loss to New Zealand in Pool D, has been cited for alleged foul play, Rugby World Cup organisers said on Monday.

They said the team and player had been informed but a date and time for a hearing had yet to be set.

Galarza, at his second World Cup, came on in the 22nd minute of the match at Wembley after fellow lock Guido Petti was injured scoring Argentina's try.

