LONDON Argentina lock Mariano Galarza has lost his appeal against a nine-week suspension for eye-gouging an opponent during a Rugby World Cup match, organisers said on Sunday.

The Appeal Committee decided that the judicial officer had been right to find that Galarza had committed an act of foul play in the Pumas' opening Pool C game against New Zealand.

Galarza, 28, is suspended until Nov. 26 and will miss the rest of the World Cup.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John Geddie)