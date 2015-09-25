GLOUCESTER, England The merry band of Argentine supporters who trekked to the west of England for their Pool C clash against Georgia on Friday, hoped to avoid an ugly upfront battle that could spoil their World Cup party.

Pumas fans poured out of trains from London, singing and waving their blue and white flags as they made their way to Gloucester's Kingsholm stadium. One street vendor, who was fast running out of the flags, remarked: "Is there anyone left in Argentina?"

While there were far fewer Georgian supporters to be seen, it was the formidable power of the Eastern European forward pack that was all Argentina's supporters could talk about.

"The one who wins the forwards battle will win the game," said Joaquin, who had travelled from Buenos Aires for the match.

"Our backs are better at handling but we have to win the ball."

Veteran flanker Juan Fernandez Lobbe has said he wants to avoid a "dogfight" with the Georgians, who Argentina have defeated at the last two World Cups.

For that to happen he will first have to tame Georgia's Mamuka "Gorgodzilla" Gorgodze, who he plays alongside at French club Toulon.

Gorgodze captains a team playing with confidence after their 17-10 victory over Tonga on Saturday. The Georgian side is unchanged while Argentina have been forced into making three changes, all in the pack, from the side that ran the All Blacks close on Sunday.

Matias Alemanno comes in at lock for Guido Petti, who has not recovered from a knock to the head in his try-scoring performance in Sunday's 26-16 loss to holders New Zealand.

In the back row, Juan Manuel Leguizamon comes in at flanker for Pablo Matera, who drops to the bench, and Facundo Isa replaces the injured Leonardo Senatore at number eight.

Argentina are also without lock Mariano Galarza, cited for foul play against New Zealand, which will disappoint the local fans as he plays his club rugby for Gloucester.

With conditions perfect for free-flowing, running rugby, the Pumas fans are hoping their team will not get sucked into a war of attrition with the Georgians.

If they can avoid that, and get the ball out to the back three of Juan Imhoff, Santiago Cordero and Joaquin Tuculet, then they should win the match.

"The Pumas need to give dynamism to the match and not get bogged down in the forwards," said Manuel, who had travelled from the Patagonian province of Chubut, deep in the south of Argentina.

"Argentina will have no trouble winning, they just have to give the ball to the backs."

(Additional reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)