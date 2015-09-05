LONDON Argentina picked up nine tries in a 55-34 victory over Leicester Tigers on Saturday, their last game before taking on defending champions New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup.

The match at Welford Road was a testimonial for Argentina prop Marcos Ayerza who is a Leicester player.

Almost all of coach Daniel Hourcade's 31-man Pumas squad got a runout, with the starting lineup going 28-13 in front at halftime.

The Tigers had a strong eight-minute spell midway through the second half when they ran in three of their four tries to get within four points at 38-34 before the Pumas surged clear again.

Argentina meet the All Blacks in a Pool C match at Wembley in 15 days' time before playing Georgia in Gloucester and Tonga and Namibia in Leicester.

