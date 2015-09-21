LONDON Argentina will not be swayed from their dream of reaching the Rugby World Cup summit after losing to the All Blacks in their opening match, captain Agustin Creevy said.

“We wanted to start with a win, we couldn’t, but our first dream goes on.” Creevy, who said before the tournament his dream was to lift the trophy, told reporters after the 26-16 defeat by New Zealand in their Pool D opener at Wembley on Sunday.

To ensure they progress to the quarter-finals as expected in second place behind New Zealand, the Pumas must beat Georgia, who they defeated at the last two World Cups, in Gloucester on Friday before overcoming Tonga and Namibia.

New Zealand are the only team Argentina have never beaten, coming closest in a 21-21 1draw in Buenos Aires in 1985, but they gave the All Blacks a fright.

"There were times when we did things very well but then they showed us they are the best in the world and we couldn’t hold them back,” Creevy said.

"We have mixed feelings,” he added. “We must keep believing in our game. A slip is not a fall, we keep learning a lot from them.

“Attitude is something that’s never lacking in this team, we’d have liked to get a bigger lead. Our strategy was good but they are the best in the world and play excellent rugby.”

Veteran back Juan Martin Hernandez said Argentina had not been able to maintain the rhythm they established to control the match from midway through the first half until New Zealand’s first try in the 56th minute.

“The tiredness was obvious because we had gone out to take the game to them,” said Hernandez, who was on the three-man short list for player of the tournament when Argentina finished third in 2007 but missed the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand due to injury.

“To go out and attack the All Blacks is a double-edged sword because at your first mistake they score.”

