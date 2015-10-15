LONDON Argentina's Juan Figallo made an unexpected late arrival at the Rugby World Cup due a fellow tighthead prop's misfortune on Thursday, having missed out on inclusion in the Pumas squad with a knee injury.

Figallo, who has been training with his English Premiership club Saracens, owes his call up for the knockout phase to an injury to Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, whose tournament is over.

"Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro has suffered a recurrence of a right thigh muscle tear...and will not be able to continue participating at the Rugby World Cup 2015," the Argentine Rugby Union said in a statement.

"In his place, the coaching staff called up Juan Figallo, who had been on the short list for the tournament squad, remaining on the fringe due to a knee injury."

With just two practices on Friday and Saturday with the Pumas before their quarter-final against Ireland at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Sunday, it is unlikely Figallo will be named by coach Daniel Hourcade in the match 23.

But, should the Pumas win, the 27-year-old's experience could prove invaluable to Hourcade in the last four at his second World Cup.

Argentina have lost an experienced player for the quarter-final in outside centre Marcelo "Chelo" Bosch, a team mate of Figallo’s at Saracens, who was suspended for a week on Wednesday for a dangerous tackle during Argentina’s 64-19 win over Namibia last weekend.

Bosch could have been expected to play alongside Juan Martin Hernandez, who said he would be missed particularly for his defensive qualities.

"Chelo is a great leader in defence, in our backline at least. He can read oncoming attacks better than any of us," said Hernandez, who shone in Argentina’s victory over the Irish in Paris during the 2007 World Cup.

"Sometimes, it’s very hard for a defending outside centre or wing to make the right calls, but he always gets it right. That is why his replacement, though more inexperienced, must be as effective as him and capable of making the right decisions."

Matias Moroni or Jeronimo de la Fuente will replace Bosch in a young Argentine side that has seen the Pumas evolve into a dangerous attacking unit under Hourcade, although Hernandez said the forward game was crucial.

"Nowadays, the key to every game is at the breakdown and in the resulting rucks. Whoever wins that battle will control the breakdown and therefore keep the ball," he said.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Angus MacSwan)