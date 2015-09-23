LONDON Argentina have second-row concerns going into Friday’s Rugby World Cup Pool C clash against Georgia with Mariano Galarza set to learn his fate on Wednesday for alleged foul play and Guido Petti recovering from a knock.

Petti was hurt scoring Argentina’s try midway through the first half of their 26-16 defeat by holders New Zealand at Wembley on Sunday.

Galarza was cited for foul play after coming on as a replacement against the All Blacks and travelled to London form the team’s Hertfordshire base on Wednesday morning for a disciplinary hearing.

Coach Daniel Hourcade was going to name his team to face Georgia at midday but postponed the announcement until the evening at the team’s Cheltenham hotel, near Gloucester.

“It’s Georgia next, we must go into it as we started against the All Blacks,” Tomas Lavanini, another of Argentina’s locks who played the full 80 minutes on Sunday, told reporters.

“We’re expecting a much harder game in the forwards, we know Georgia have a very rough pack and we’re prepared mentally for the battle we expect,” he added.

Petti said there were no major injury problems in the squad.

“There’s aren’t many knocks, just niggles. The week is short but we’ll get there in good shape,” said Petti, who has been getting treatment along with number eight Leonardo Senatore, who limped off towards the end of the match.

