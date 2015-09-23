Argentina's Juan Manuel Leguizamon takes part in their Captain's run at Eden Park in Auckland October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

LONDON Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade made three changes in the forwards on Wednesday for Friday's Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Georgia in Gloucester.

Matias Alemanno comes in at lock for Guido Petti, who has not recovered from a knock to the head in his try-scoring performance in Sunday's 26-16 loss to holders New Zealand.

In the back row, Juan Manuel Leguizamon comes in at blindside flanker for Pablo Matera, who drops to the bench, and Facundo Isa replaces the injured Leonardo Senatore at number eight.

Lock Mariano Galarza, cited for foul play against New Zealand, is out of the match squad, with Javier Ortega Desio brought in.

Team: 1-Marcos Ayerza, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 4-Matias Alemanno, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 8-Facundo Isa; 9-Tomas Cubelli, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 11-Juan Imhoff, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 14-Santiago Cordero, 15-Joaquin Tuculet

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera, 18-Ramiro Herrera, 19-Javier Ortega Desio, 20-Pablo Matera, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Jeronimo De La Fuente, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino

