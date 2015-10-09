Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade has overhauled his side for their fourth and final Rugby World Cup Pool C clash against Namibia, making 11 changes to the team that took the Pumas to the brink of qualification with a win over Tonga.

A New Zealand victory over the Tongans later on Friday would send Argentina into a quarter-final against France or Ireland and Hourcade has decided to rest a raft of first-choice players for Sunday's clash at Leicester City Stadium.

Only scrumhalf Martin Landajo, who will captain the side, lock Guido Petti, blindside flanker Pablo Matera and outside back Matias Moroni will back up from the 45-16 victory over Tonga.

Regular skipper Agustin Creevy will start on the bench, while flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez, arguably Argentina's most influential player, gets an evening off.

The experienced Juan Martin Hernandez, one of the standouts of the Pumas side that reached the 2007 semi-finals, has been handed a rare outing in the number 10 shirt.

The 33-year-old will marshal a backline featuring another veteran of the 2007 campaign, left winger Horacio Agulla.

Moroni moves out to the right wing to allow Juan Pablo Socino, the only player in the squad yet to have a run-out at the tournament, and Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias to team up in the centres.

Team: 1-Lucas Noguera, 2-Julian Montoya, 3-Juan Pablo Orlandi, 4-Guido Petti, 5-Matias Alemanno, 6-Pablo Matera, 7-Javier Ortega Desio, 8-Facundo Isa; 9-Martin Landajo (captain), 10-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Horacio Agulla, 12-Juan Pablo Socino, 13-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 14-Matias Moroni, 15-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Marcos Ayerza, 18-Ramiro Herrera, 19-Leonardo Senatore, 20-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Marcelo Bosch, 23-Juan Imhoff

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)