LONDON Australia coach Michael Cheika has no special plans to protect flyhalf Bernard Foley from an expected Wales onslaught in their Rugby World Cup Pool A decider at Twickenham on Saturday.

Foley scored 28 points as Australia dumped hosts England out of the tournament last weekend with a record 33-13 victory and Wales are likely to target the number 10 as they seek the win that would take them to top spot in the pool.

But Cheika has backed his forwards to keep the side on the front-foot and supply the kind of ball Foley thrives off.

“Teams are always targeting the flyhalf, it is pretty standard fare these days. We know they will get after him,” Cheika told reporters on Friday.

“But rugby always has been about the platform laid by the forwards and if our pack deliver that platform on Saturday, it will be difficult for Wales to get to him. It’s up to our forwards to give him the room to play.”

The victory over England has not changed the hard work being put in by the Australia players, many of who remember well the dark place the side found themselves in when they lost six out of their last seven tests in 2014.

“The mood has been pretty consistent to what it has been since the start (of the tournament)," Cheika said. "There is a lot of hard work and pain to go through each day.

“From where we were coming from 12 months ago, we are taking nothing for granted and enjoying each day that we are here.

“And that has pleased me, because there has been a lot of noise around us (since the England win), so for the players to stay consistent is good.”

Cheika thinks Saturday’s match will be highly physical as both teams aim for top spot to avoid a quarter-final meeting with South Africa and potential semi against New Zealand.

“I believe Saturday will be the most brutal game we have played in the pool. I have found in competition play that the further it (the tournament) goes on, the more brutal it gets because the stakes become higher and everybody wants to win more.”

The Wallabies have been focused on their own game this week, rather than trying to predict what Wales might do.

“We have done some analysis, but we are not trying to predict anything from the opposition," Cheika said.

"We are just trying to have our stuff worked out and take it from there. We will do our absolute best and let the cards fall where they may.”

