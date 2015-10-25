LONDON After watching his Australia side score four in their 29-15 World Cup semi-final victory over Argentina on Sunday, coach Michael Cheika said he is totally committed to scoring tries, even if that approach sometimes leaves his team vulnerable.

Adam Ashley-Cooper grabbed a hat-trick after Rob Simmons' second-minute interception had put the Wallabies on their way and their rock-solid defence ensured Argentina had to rely on penalties for their points.

"I've been brought up with tries -- attacking footie. I believe in trying to score tries -- if you don't try to score them you are not going to," Cheika told reporters.

"It can leave you open on the counter-punch and I'm sure teams look at us in that area but I want us to do it well and I think Australians want us to be good and play that style.

"You have to have the foundation of the go-forward though, you can't do it on the back foot.

"You can't always do it. We didn't score against Wales and the result was still close tonight, so tries are not always the magic formula -- you have to get the right balance."

The balance was certainly there on Sunday as Australia's defence was superb against a spirited Argentina side who prompted and probed from the first minute.

Australia made 142 tackles, almost 20 more than in any of their previous games, and forced a remarkable 21 turnovers.

As usual it was their formidable back row who led the way, David Pocock reunited with Michael Hooper in the twin-openside approach and Scott Fardy also a destructive force at the breakdown.

"That was a good shift by those guys," Cheika said. "What they are getting better at is picking the moments to go in, and also learning how to share the roles a bit."

Ashley-Cooper was named man of the match but fellow winger Drew Mitchell could not have been far behind as he produced a vintage display.

The highlight was his slaloming run to set up Ashley-Cooper's final try, but he also made key tackles to reel in rampant Pumas.

His performance again vindicated Cheika's insistence on changing the eligibility rules to allow Mitchell to return to the national side despite playing his club rugby in France.

"He's got better -- when he first came back he really struggled with the intensity and fitness levels," Cheika said of the 31-year-old.

"He's been singled out for his fitness training but he is a good footballer and a good footballer with fitness is going to take his opportunities.

"He came in off his wing a lot tonight and ran the ball and did a lot of great work off the ball."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)