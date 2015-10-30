Factbox on World Cup finalists Australia.

* Winners in 1991 and 1999. Australia are in the World Cup final for the fourth time having also lost in 2003.

* Australia's track record in Rugby World Cup matches in the northern hemisphere is 22 wins and one defeat. The only team to beat Australia in a RWC match north of the equator was England in the 2007 quarter-finals.

* Australia are the only team with a winning record (two wins, one defeat) against New Zealand at the World Cup. The Tasman rivals have only met in World Cup semi-finals.

* Centre Matt Giteau played in the Wallabies' last World Cup final, against England in 2003 when he came on as a blood replacement.

* Winger Drew Mitchell has scored 14 career World Cup tries. Only Jonah Lomu (New Zealand) and Bryan Habana (South Africa)have recorded more, having both touched down 15 times.

* Winger Adam Ashley-Cooper has recorded more tries against New Zealand (nine) than anyone else in test history.

* David Pocock, Will Genia, James Hanson, Matt Toomua, Scott Sio, Scott Fardy and Tevita Kuridrani all made their test debuts against the All Blacks.

