Factbox on World Cup finalists Australia.
* Winners in 1991 and 1999. Australia are in the World Cup final for the fourth time having also lost in 2003.
* Australia's track record in Rugby World Cup matches in the northern hemisphere is 22 wins and one defeat. The only team to beat Australia in a RWC match north of the equator was England in the 2007 quarter-finals.
* Australia are the only team with a winning record (two wins, one defeat) against New Zealand at the World Cup. The Tasman rivals have only met in World Cup semi-finals.
* Centre Matt Giteau played in the Wallabies' last World Cup final, against England in 2003 when he came on as a blood replacement.
* Winger Drew Mitchell has scored 14 career World Cup tries. Only Jonah Lomu (New Zealand) and Bryan Habana (South Africa)have recorded more, having both touched down 15 times.
* Winger Adam Ashley-Cooper has recorded more tries against New Zealand (nine) than anyone else in test history.
* David Pocock, Will Genia, James Hanson, Matt Toomua, Scott Sio, Scott Fardy and Tevita Kuridrani all made their test debuts against the All Blacks.
