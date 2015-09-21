Members of Australia's Wallabies rugby team celebrate their Bledisloe Cup win over New Zealand's All Blacks in Sydney, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

CARDIFF With Australia and Fiji pledging to stick to their traditions of attacking rugby, Cardiff should be in for a cracking Rugby World Cup contest when the Pool A rivals clash at the Millennium Stadium on Wednesday.

The Wallabies, winners of both previous World Cups played in Britain, finally get their campaign under way six days into the tournament and will be strong favourites to start with a win over the Pacific Islanders.

After Japan's victory over the Springboks on Saturday, however, no one is taking anything for granted and Fiji showed enough in their defeat against England to suggest that they are capable of an upset if everything comes together.

Playing under a closed roof should facilitate the famed running game of both sides, even if some players in the first two matches in Cardiff have complained that the humidity can make the ball slippery.

Australia coach Michael Cheika has long made it clear that the Wallabies will never play conservative rugby on his watch, whatever the conditions.

"That’s the way we play, to play with attack," he told reporters in Bath on Monday.

"It’s part of our identity. We're not going to change our ways just because it’s a World Cup."

Australia will aim to unleash the likes of fullback Israel Folau, but first they must secure the ball. To that end, Cheika has selected twin openside flankers in David Pocock and Michael Hooper.

The last time the pair started together was in Australia's August victory over the All Blacks in Sydney to secure the Rugby Championship.

"I’m not trying to claim there is any brilliant rocket science behind it," Cheika added. "You just have two very good players."

Fiji have some potent attacking weapons themselves, not least hulking winger Nemani Nadolo, who the Australians know very well from Super Rugby.

Regardless of the threat with ball in hand, however, Nadolo or flyhalf Ben Volavola must make the most of any points on offer from the kicking tee, which they to do against England.

Flanker Dominiko Waqaniburotu has been ruled out of the match after being suspended for a dangerous tackle against England and coach John McKee has made three other changes to freshen up his pack.

"Now it's important we pick up a win," said lock Tevita Cavubati. "We need to enjoy it as well, because that is when we express ourselves most. We don't want to go into our shells now. We also know that one upset will change the pool altogether."

Teams:

Australia: 1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore, 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Kane Douglas, 5-Rob Simmons, 6-Scott Fardy, 7-Michael Hooper, 8-David Pocock, 9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Rob Horne, 12-Matt Giteau, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 15-Israel Folau.

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Dean Mumm, 21-Nick Phipps, 22- Matt Toomua, 23-Kurtley Beale.

Fiji: 1-Campese Ma’afu, 2-Talemaitoga Tuapati, 3-Manasa Saulo, 4-Tevita Cavubati, 5-Leone Nakarawa, 6-Peceli Yato, 7-Akapusi Qera (captain), 8-Netani Talei; 9-Nikola Matawalu, 10-Ben Volavola, 11-Nemani Nadolo, 12-Gabiriele Lovobalavu, 13-Vereniki Goneva, 14-Waisea Nayacalevu, 15-Metuisela Talebula

Replacements: 16.-Viliame Veikoso, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Isei Colati, 19-Nemia Soqeta, 20-Malakai Ravulo, 21-Nemia Kenatale,

22-Joshua Matavesi, 23-Asaeli Tikoirotuma.

Referee: Chris Pollock (New Zealand)

(Editing by David Goodman)