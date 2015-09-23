Members of Australia's Wallabies rugby team celebrate their Bledisloe Cup win over New Zealand's All Blacks in Sydney, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

CARDIFF Australia get their bid for a third Rugby World Cup triumph on British soil underway against Fiji on Wednesday under the closed roof at the Millennium Stadium.

The last of the four previous winners of the Webb Ellis Cup to get their campaign underway, the Wallabies come into the tournament on a high after winning the Rugby Championship for the first time in four years.

With their team ranked second in the world behind reigning champions New Zealand, there was plenty of confidence among the gold-clad Wallabies supporters enjoying pre-match refreshments in Cardiff that they could add to their 1991 and 1999 triumphs.

"The Kiwis are still the favourites but I think for the rest, Australia has probably earned the number two spot," Sydneysider James Eginton told Reuters.

"We're definitely up there so hopefully we'll get into knockout stages and enjoy some wins there."

Getting through the first round is no given this year, however, with 2003 champions England and Wales, who both kicked off their campaigns with bonus-point victories, also competing for the top two spots in Pool A.

Fiji, who with Uruguay complete the pool, showed in their opening defeat by hosts England last Friday that they are a going to be a much tougher proposition than some of their talented but ill-disciplined predecessors.

"They've improved a lot from what we've seen in the past," Maciu Vasu, a Fijian living in Stoke, told Reuters.

"They used to struggle in the second half but against England they kept the defence up and looked better organised. We expect them to do well against Australia and, after Japan, anything's possible."

Japan's victory over twice champions South Africa last weekend has given hope to every tier two nation that once unthinkable upsets are possible.

Fiji flanker Dominiko Waqaniburotu misses the game after being suspended for a dangerous tackle and coach John McKee has brought in three new forwards to freshen up his pack.

Australia coach Michael Cheika has selected twin openside flankers in David Pocock and Michael Hooper in an attempt to secure possession for the likes of fullback Israel Folau.

There were no late changes for either team.

"Roof closed, it should be a fast game," Eginton added. "The Australian backline is exceptional and with two fetchers there will hopefully be a lot of turnover ball."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)