Rugby Union - Australia v Fiji - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool A - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 23/9/15David Pocock celebrates with team mates after scoring the first try for AustraliaReuters / Rebecca NadenLivepic

CARDIFF Playing two specialist open-side flankers in David Pocock and Michael Hooper in the Australian team is a huge advantage, fellow back-rower Scott Fardy said on Thursday.

Pocock, who wore the number eight shirt, scored two tries from rolling mauls and Hooper put in his usual workaholic performance to help the Wallabies beat Fiji 28-13 in their opening Rugby World Cup match Pool A on Wednesday.

"They are both top-line players who have played a lot of test footy," blindside flanker Scott Fardy told reporters.

"They are both very experienced and they are both real game-changers, so to have both on the field at the same time is a real positive for us."

Australia set up two superb driving mauls in the first half which ended up with tries for Pocock.

"It's a good change-up," Australia winger Adam Ashley-Cooper said.

"It's great. To me, being a back, I love seeing that stuff. The forwards taking control at a set piece. They have taken a lot of pride in that area and been doing a lot of work on that.

"It's something we haven't been known for for a while, so to get two tries off the back of some pretty good mauling was great to see."

Australia started well and scored their third try soon after halftime but Fiji fought back strongly and the Wallabies were unable to cross the line again, missing out on a bonus point which could prove costly with England and Wales in the group.

"We haven't really discussed it much," Fardy said.

"The fact is you just have to win your games, so if you do then bonus points don't really matter. We are looking to win all our games in the pool and get through.

"Others look at that and see you didn't get a bonus point but Fiji were an incredibly tough opponent -- the boys are really feeling it today," he added.

"We knew how hard it is just to get a win in this tournament so we are happy with the win and look to improve on that performance and not worry about bonus points.

"I don't think 'Check' (coach Michael Cheika) even knew there were bonus points in the tournament."

Ashley-Cooper was happy with the team's overall display.

"I thought we did really well to stay disciplined and stay to our shape and just play smart controlled football," he said.

"It was a shaky start but we did really well to overcome those errors and stay in control of the game."

Australia next play Uruguay on Sunday.

(Editing by Justin Palmer)