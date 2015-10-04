LONDON Australia's emphatic victory over England on Saturday sent the Wallabies through to the quarter-finals but another win over Wales on Saturday could be almost as vital to their hopes of a third Rugby World Cup triumph.

Michael Cheika has gone big on the traditional coaching mantra of "taking one match at a time" at this tournament and reduced it to a minute-by-minute concern but he will be well aware of the potential implications of defeat at Twickenham.

The runners-up in Pool A are almost certain to face the might of South Africa in the quarter-finals with the winners most likely moving on to meet world champions New Zealand for a place in the final the following week.

It was a double hurdle Australia were unable to overcome at the 2011 World Cup when they stole a victory from a powerful Springbok side but were dismantled by the All Blacks a few days later.

They had been blown off a softer course to the final by Celtic opponents in the pool stage when Ireland's back row mugged the Wallabies on a thrilling night in Auckland.

On Saturday's evidence, Australia are a better side than that led by Robbie Deans four years ago but Cheika is rightly wary of what Wales coach Warren Gatland might bring to the contest.

"We are coming up against the master coach next week," he said after the 33-13 victory over England.

Australia might have won their last 10 matches against Wales but Cheika will not have forgotten that New Zealander Gatland masterminded the British and Irish Lions triumph Down Under two years ago.

Foremost among a strong contingent of Welshmen in that side were loose forwards Sam Warburton, Dan Lydiate and Toby Faletau who Australia will face again next week.

Australia's back row of David Pocock, Michael Hooper and blindside flanker Scott Fardy showed against England that they are a pretty useful outfit themselves and a battle royal at the breakdown can be expected.

Pocock, who missed the Lions series through injury, was outstanding against the English and Cheika will be praying there is no repeat of the back problem that ruled him out of the Ireland clash on the morning of the game four years ago.

The 27-year-old might be playing with the number eight on his back but has been the best exponent of the art of the openside at this tournament and was contemplating next week's challenge soon after Saturday's final whistle.

"They are pretty hard on the ball," he said of the Welsh loose forwards.

"They are a pretty well-rounded back row with Faletau and the way he carries.

"They focus on getting the turnovers so it's going to be more of the same, very physical and a big area of the game."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)