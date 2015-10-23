Rugby Union - Australia v Uruguay - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool A - Villa Park, Birmingham, England - 27/9/15Australia's Ben McCalman celebrates with team mates after scoring their fifth tryAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

LONDON Australia have delayed naming their team for Sunday's Rugby World Cup semi-final against Argentina to give some of their key injured players one last chance to prove their fitness.

The Wallabies were due to name their team on Friday morning but held back the announcement until the afternoon so they could conduct a full-contact training session.

Number eight David Pocock, fullback Israel Folau and prop Scott Sio have skipped almost all of this week's practice runs but coach Michael Cheika said they would have to complete a full session to be considered for selection.

"We'll run them out today and see how we go," Cheika told a news conference.

"It’s a World Cup semi-final so it’s not like we’re keeping anyone for next week."

Pocock, who is suffering from a calf problem, and Folau, hampered by an ankle injury, both missed last weekend's quarter-final win over Scotland.

But Cheika said he remains optimistic both will play.

"Nothing’s changed. Like I’ve said before, they’re on the improve," he said.

"The goal will be for them to play to get out on the paddock today and have a bit of a run around, finish the full session and see how they go."

Sio is more doubtful. The loosehead prop, who has played a big role in improving Australia's scrum, started against the Scots but left the field early with a badly swollen elbow.

"He ran a little bit the other day. It all depends on how much the swelling comes down in his elbow," Cheika said.

"Obviously it’s important for him for scrummaging in particular so that will be the main issue there."

James Slipper is the most likely replacement for Sio if he is not passed fit.

Ben McCalman, who started at the back of the scrum last week, would keep his place if Pocock was ruled out with Kurtley Beale likely to continue at fullback if Folau is not fit.

(Reporting by Julian Linden. Editing by Patrick Johnston)