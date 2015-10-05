Australia's demolition job on England at the weekend have made them clear second favourites to win the Rugby World Cup, not bad for a side that were in disarray this time last year and ranked sixth in the world just a few months ago.

Although Michael Cheika and his coaching team will rightly take credit for the turnaround in fortunes, the fact is that the Wallabies have rarely disappointed on the grandest stage of all however inauspicious their lead-up.

Winners in 1991 and 1999, finalists on home soil in 2003 and semi-finalists in 1987 and 2011, they have never failed to make it out of the pool and have already ensured they will at least match their quarter-final exits of 1995 and 2007.

All that success from a country that had only around 40,000 registered players at the time of the last rugby census in 2011, compared to two million in England and 140,000 in New Zealand.

The Wallabies must also compete for elite sporting talent with the far more popular and cashed-up codes of Australian Rules and rugby league as well as, increasingly, soccer.

Even accounting for a wellspring that has produced some of the greatest natural talent to have graced the 15-man game, the Wallabies know they need to wring every last ounce of advantage from their coaching, tactics and tournament preparations.

In that regard, they have landed on their feet with Cheika, who took over as the third Wallabies coach in 13 months last year after enjoying European Cup success at Leinster and a Super Rugby title with the New South Wales Waratahs.

The charismatic Sydneysider inherited a chaotic camp after the resignation of Ewen McKenzie but showed no inclination to manage existing resources and hope that something of quality would evolve in time for the World Cup.

He was the driving force behind the decision to allow players based abroad to represent the Wallabies if they had won 60 caps and welcomed back Toulon centre Matt Giteau and winger Drew Mitchell.

A second, less publicised, rule change that allowed players who had signed contracts to play in Australia the following season allowed him to bring back in locks Dean Mumm and Kane Douglas.

Argentine great Mario Ledesma was brought in to fix Australia's traditional weakness, the set scrum, and the results of all the hard work and planning were plain to see last Saturday at Twickenham.

"It's down to preparations and focus. Our improvement in the scrum hasn't been overnight, it's been a process," defence coach Nathan Grey, who came with Cheika from the Waratahs, said on Monday.

"We're confident we can put any side under pressure with or without the ball, and that was our focus, with the way we play.

"It comes from how we hold the ball in multi-phases, and being able to put them under pressure at scrums and lineouts."

Saturday's emphatic victory over England has been compared to Australia's greatest ever World Cup performances, the semi-final victories over the All Blacks in 1991 and 2003.

The Australians are smart enough to want to avoid favourites New Zealand until as late in the 2015 tournament as possible, making victory in the Pool A decider against Wales on Saturday and a passage to the other half of the draw crucial.

Whoever they end up playing in the knockout stages, however, the history of Australian rugby will give them every confidence that they can "get up", as they say Down Under.

