LONDON After spending months hatching their plans to win the Rugby World Cup, Australia's coaching staff have accidentally revealed some of their secrets on the eve of Saturday's final against New Zealand.

While the Wallabies coaching staff have remained tight-lipped about their tactics in the lead-up to and during the World Cup, they let their guard down at the worst possible time.

During Friday's final training run at Twickenham, the Australian head coach Michael Cheika and the team's forwards coach Mario Ledesma were each holding pieces of paper with neatly typed notes.

Copies of the sheets were magnified then published by British media, revealing Australia's apparent plans to target specific New Zealand players.

The printed notes included instructions to "rattle" New Zealand number eight Kieran Read at kickoffs and "expose" the All Blacks wingers Nehe Milner-Skudder and Julian Savea with high kicks.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Rex Gowar)