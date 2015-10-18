Rugby Union - Australia v Scotland - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Quarter Final - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 18/10/15Scotland's Greig Laidlaw and Finn Russell at the end of the gameReuters / Dylan MartinezLivepic

LONDON Wiping away the emotion of a last minute loss to Australia, Scotland's players were quick to point to the hope that the narrowest of World Cup quarter-final defeats offers after years of underachieving.

South African-born prop WP Nel and fullback Stuart Hogg were optimistic about the Scots chances of challenging for the Six Nations title next year after scoring three tries and leading Australia by two points into the final minute at Twickenham, only to fall 35-34.

It was in stark contrast to England's group stage departure, the 62-13 hammering of France by New Zealand, or Ireland's 43-20 pummelling by Argentina.

"If we can perform like tonight, I think there's every chance of winning the Six Nations it's just up to us to put out that kind of performance," Nel told Reuters.

"I think we can be really positive. We've worked on a lot of things, we've got a really good group of players. We can just look forward and build on that."

Emerging red-eyed from a dressing room captain Greig Laidlaw said was "very upset", the Scots players refused to be drawn on the controversy surrounding referee Craig Joubert's decision to award the late penalty that Bernard Foley kicked to send the Wallabies through.

"I'm devastated. But what's done is done ... We just have to focus on ourselves," Hogg told reporters.

"We know what we're capable of. It's still a fairly young squad, there's a few experienced heads in there but that's what we need. We'll learn from this, we'll move on."

Asked if Scotland were capable of winning the Six Nations, Hogg said: "I believe so, absolutely. The boys have worked incredibly hard to get to where we are. Maybe now we'll start believing in ourselves."

(editing by Justin Palmer)