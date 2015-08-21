SYDNEY Australia coach Michael Cheika surprised by naming uncapped Melbourne Rebels prop Toby Smith and promising flanker Sean McMahon in his 31-man World Cup squad on Friday.

The pair have not featured in the 2015 international season, but may be thrust onto the game's biggest stage in England next month for the Wallabies' Pool A matches against Fiji, Wales, Uruguay and the hosts.

Loosehead prop Smith was born in Queensland but raised in New Zealand where he was a member of the nation's 2008 under-20 world championship before winning two Super Rugby titles with the Waikato Chiefs.

His 21-year-old Melbourne team mate McMahon has played only three tests, but is a versatile loose forward who will be expected to battle incumbent Scott Fardy for the blindside position.

"He is going to float between 6,7 or 8 depending on what we need," said Cheika.

"I like the energy that he brings. He is a young player that we want to invest in the future...Sean is a player that energises the squad, when we are training - you know when you have been training against Sean McMahon, he gives everything."

Cheika named Nick Phipps and Will Genia as his only two specialist scrumhalves, meaning the ACT Brumbies' Nic White, whose performance as a replacement in Sydney secured the Rugby Championship for the Wallabies, has been cut.

Bernard Foley and Quade Cooper are the flyhalves, with Matt Toomua, Kurtley Beale and Matt Giteau, who can play scrumhalf if needed, the chosen inside backs.

Cooper has come under criticism for his displays in the Australian team, but Cheika again stressed his faith in the controversial fly-half, who has won 56 caps.

"He has been a long-term player for Australia and I think he has done well for us," said Cheika.

"He can obviously improve like all our players can but I think it is an easy stereotype. As a coach I evaluate what is in the game not what is written or tweeted."

Though giving 2011 World Cup captain James Horwill a run during the Rugby Championship, Cheika has omitted the Queensland Reds lock from his squad, opting for former Europe-based pair Dean Mumm and Kane Douglas along with Rob Simmons and Will Skelton in the second row.

Wingers Joe Tomane and Rob Horne were also selected, joining Fiji-born Henry Speight and France-based Drew Mitchell in the Wallabies' outside backs.

Australia won the abridged Rugby Championship with three successive victories against South Africa, Argentina and New Zealand, but came down to earth with a thud last week after a mauling by the world champion All Blacks at Eden Park.

They play a final warm-up match against the United States in Chicago on Sept. 5 before their World Cup opener against Pacific Nations Cup champions Fiji on Sept. 23.

Another 10 players, including Horwill and White, will join the World Cup squad for a training camp in Indiana ahead of the U.S. match.

Forwards - David Pocock, Scott Fardy, Michael Hooper, Rob Simmons, James Slipper, Sekope Kepu, Greg Holmes, Stephen Moore (captain), Tatafu Polota-Nau, Scott Sio, Will Skelton, Ben McCalman, Wycliff Palu, Sean McMahon, Kane Douglas, Toby Smith, Dean Mumm

Backs - Israel Folau, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Drew Mitchell, Tevita Kuridrani, Matt Giteau, Bernard Foley, Quade Cooper, Matt Toomua, Kurtley Beale, Will Genia, Nick Phipps, Rob Horne, Henry Speight, Joe Tomane.

