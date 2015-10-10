LONDON A magnificent 13-man defensive effort and another assured kicking display by Bernard Foley earned Australia a 15-6 victory over Wales on Saturday to secure a Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Scotland and leave the Welsh to face South Africa.

Both teams had been assured of progressing thanks to victories over England, but there was still everything to play for at Twickenham, with the Pool A winners getting an easier route to the final.

The losers, even if they beat the Springboks, will probably have to play holders New Zealand in the semi-finals.

The match was effectively decided during a remarkable spell in the second half when, despite being down to 13 men after two yellow cards, Australia repelled everything Wales threw at them to protect a six-point lead.

"They say that behind every man is a good woman, well behind every good attack is a good defence," Australia coach Michael Cheika told reporters.

Captain Stephen Moore did his best to play down the memorable exchanges.

"Just keep getting up off the ground and making tackles," he said. "It’s not complicated."

Wales captain Sam Warburton defended his decision not to have a shot at goal from the many penalties his side were awarded during their relentless assault.

"Six points behind, I felt we needed a try, think any country would have backed themselves to go over," he said.

"We threw everything at them but you have to give Australia credit for keeping us out."

There were no tries in the match but plenty of intensity.

The first quarter was a fascinating arm-wrestle between two equally-matched packs as Australia, so long the world’s whipping boys at scrum time, were full of confidence after their demolition job on England.

Wales had only a Dan Biggar penalty to show for territorial dominance and when Australia finally built some momentum Welsh indiscipline at the breakdown was punished with three Foley penalties.

Biggar added a second for Wales but then missed one, his first failure in 16 attempts in the tournament, to leave the Wallabies 9-6 ahead at the break with Foley stretching it 12-6 soon after.

The momentum appeared to swing back as Australia scrumhalf Will Genia and lock Dean Mumm were sin-binned within four minutes and key flanker David Pocock was forced off with an injury around the hour mark.

Despite relentless Welsh pressure on the line -- including two spurned penalties in front of the posts -- and wave after wave of crash-ball charges, Australia repelled every assault and three times held the ball up when Wales did cross the line.

When the 13-man Wallabies finally earned a penalty after another crunching tackle, the whole team joined in a mass hug in recognition of their monumental effort that everyone in the 81,000 crowd recognised as the turning-point.

A minute later they went the length of the field and earned another penalty. There was no muddled thinking or white-line fever as they calmly opted to allow Foley to slot the kick over for a 15-6 lead which they held to make it 11 successive victories over the Welsh.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)