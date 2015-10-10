Rugby Union - England v Australia - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool A - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 3/10/15Australia players celebrate at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

LONDON Pool A bragging rights weren't the only prize at stake as Australia and Wales rocked up at Twickenham on Saturday for a mouthwatering Rugby World Cup group decider spiced up by the chance to claim an easier draw for the knockout rounds.

Though a place in the quarter-finals is already assured for both, Scotland or Japan lie in wait for the winners. The losers, meanwhile, will have to get past a resurgent South Africa to earn a possible semi-final meeting with defending champions New Zealand.

Either way, with at least one more Twickenham outing ahead for both, opposing Welsh and Australian fans were settling in nicely for another enthralling spectacle at what is fast becoming their second home, the sounds of didgeridoos and "Land of Our Fathers" greeting them as they entered the stadium.

It was here, of course, that Wales pinned the World Cup eviction notice to England's dressing room door a fortnight ago, leaving a ruthlessly efficient Australia to send the hosts packing a week later.

That performance by Australia suggests Wales face an uphill struggle to end a 10-match losing run against the Wallabies, albeit by slender margins in the last five.

"They are favourites. They played extremely well against England, the best a team has played alongside the All Blacks," Wales captain Sam Warburton said of the Wallabies.

Australia coach Michael Cheika, meanwhile, was keen to dismiss any such notion as well as the suggestion that victory would put them in the box seat for the remainder of the tournament.

"I don't subscribe to the theory that if you win your group, you are going to get an easier run. That is disrespecting the opposition and that is not what we are about.

"It is going to be a big game for us. It is going to be a massive battle and pretty painful."

Australia are without suspended flanker Michael Hooper but have a top-class replacement in the form of Sean McMahon, while Drew Mitchell comes in on the wing for injured Rob Horne.

If Wales are to break that losing run against Australia they will need every ounce of the tenacity shown against England to win the battle of the back rows, where both teams are fielding two openside specialists in a bid to boss the breakdown, and snuff out the threat of Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley.

The Aussie number 10 was chief executioner against England, collecting a personal haul of 28 points in the record 33-13 win.

"We want to attack as much as we can, but we know what a potent attacking unit Australia are," Wales assistant coach Shaun Edwards said on the eve of the game.

"But it is something we are prepared for. We have been looking forward to this game for a couple of years."

Foley will have to show his defensive qualities on Saturday too with George North joining Jamie Roberts in a power-packed Welsh midfield.

(Editing by Mitch Phillips)