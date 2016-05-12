Newly installed World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has hinted that the Six Nations could be moved back a month to April as part of his attempts to integrate the northern and southern hemispheres and establish a new global season.

Beaumont was appointed head of the sport's global body on Wednesday.

Six Nations Rugby Ltd chief executive John Feehan said in January that the idea of moving the championship from its traditional February-March slot was "non-negotiable", but Beaumont is pushing for compromise.

"The game has changed undoubtedly and you have got to keep moving," Beaumont, who spent four years as chairman of the Six Nations, told The Times.

"I think you have got to be prepared to look at it (moving by a month). That could well be a solution. Everybody has to take a look at it."

Moving the tournament would require the support from rugby powerhouses England and France and rescheduling the European nations' summer tours to the southern hemisphere from June to July.

Teams in the southern hemisphere have backed the changes to avoid disruption to their Super Rugby season, and want a cut of the profits from the November internationals in Europe, the Times said.

