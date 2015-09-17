LONDON Thirsty beer drinkers will sink over 25 million extra pints in public houses during the six-week Rugby World Cup, the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) predicted on Thursday.

Rugby fans are renowned for their capacity for alcohol consumption and the showpiece, which starts on Friday when England take on Fiji at Twickenham, is expected to provide a big boost to turnover in pubs.

The BBPA said total impact on turnover for pubs, in beer sales alone, would be around 86 million pounds ($133.50 million).

"Nothing can match the atmosphere of the Great British pub when it comes to big matches, apart from actually being there. And for those visiting the UK for the tournament, the pub is a huge attraction,” BBPA chief executive Brigid Simmonds said in a statement.

Most of this boost to beer sales will come from UK residents (20 million pints) but the BBPA also expects the thousands of overseas fans following their teams around England and Wales to boost sales by five million pints.

($1 = 0.6442 pounds)

(Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)