GUILDFORD, England - Lock Victor Matfield will bring down the curtain on his international career when he captains a strong South Africa side against Argentina in their bid for a Rugby World Cup bronze medal at London's Olympic Stadium on Friday.

The veteran of 126 internationals is one of two changes to the starting line-up from the team that lost their semi-final to New Zealand 20-18 last weekend as coach Heyneke Meyer seeks to add the tiniest piece of gloss to a campaign that has otherwise been a major disappointment.

The 38-year-old Matfield, who has already said he will retire -- for the second time -- from international rugby after this tournament, replaces the impressive Lood de Jager, who drops to the bench.

The other change sees Ruan Pienaar start at scrumhalf for the first time since the stunning 34-32 defeat to Japan in the Springboks’ tournament opener, with the influential Fourie du Preez not considered because of injury.

Third-choice number nine Rudy Paige, who made his debut in the 64-0 rout of the USA in their final pool match, comes onto the bench. "I considered fielding a much-changed team and weighed the pros and cons but ultimately decided the team that has grown together over the past few weeks was the one with the best chance of delivering victory for our supporters," Meyer said.

"It is my task to get them in the right frame of mind after the disappointment of last weekend and to ensure we bounce back with a good win after a tough week. To lose a test is never good enough but we've put last week behind us and our focus is now solely on Friday. "Although our aim was always to win the competition, we have the opportunity to finish our campaign on a high and that is what we will be aiming for against a very good Argentinean side."

Flyhalf Pat Lambie will win his 50th cap if he gets game-time off the bench.

Team:

1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Victor Matfield (captain), 6-Francois Louw, 7-Schalk Burger, 8-Duane Vermeulen; 9-Ruan Pienaar, 10-Handre Pollard, 11-Bryan Habana, 12-Damian de Allende, 13-Jesse Kriel, 14-JP Pietersen, 15-Willie le Roux.

Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Jannie du Plessis, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Willem Alberts, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Jan Serfontein.

