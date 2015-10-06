Rugby Union - Canada v Romania - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool D - Leicester City Stadium, Leicester, England - 6/10/15General view outside the stadium before the matchAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic - RTS39NF

LEICESTER Given what is at stake in Romania's Rugby World Cup Pool D clash against Canada on Tuesday, the match might more suitably have been staged up the road at Derby's Pride Park.

Leicester is very much the premier rugby city of the East Midlands, however, so it is there that the tier two nations will battle it out for a first victory of the tournament.

The possibility, however unlikely, of overhauling Italy to claim third place in the pool and earn automatic qualification for the 2019 World Cup in Japan is another incentive.

Canada, who lost their first three matches to Ireland, Italy and France, have only once finished bottom of their pool in seven previous appearances at the World Cup and will be determined to avoid the fate this time.

Wily New Zealander Kieran Crowley drew an inspired performance from his team in the 23-18 defeat by Italy but another tight turnaround after the loss to France will again test the fitness of his players and the depth of the squad.

Abrasive lock Jamie Cudmore will captain the Canucks in the absence of injured skipper Tyler Ardron and equal Rod Snow's Canadian record of 14 World Cup appearances.

The Canadians have won the previous two World Cup meetings between the nations in 1991 and 1995 but their last victory at rugby's showpiece tournament came when they beat Tonga in New Zealand in 2011.

Romania lost 38-11 to France and 44-10 to Ireland in their first two Pool D matches and still have a date with Italy to fulfil after the clash with Canada at the Leicester City Stadium.

Prop Mihaita Lazar and lock Valentin Poparlan will both be making their 50th test appearances for the Oaks, who have won their last two matches against the Canadians.

Welsh coach Lynn Howells, who has just signed a new two-year contract, has brought more discipline to the team and their forward-orientated game might be helped by the rainstorm that lashed down on the stadium two hours before kickoff.

"They’ve worked hard," Howells said. "Now it’s time to go and produce a result and it’s time now for the players to go out and play their best rugby."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)