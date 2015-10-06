LEICESTER, England DTH Van Der Merwe will not be gracing the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup but the livewire Canada winger joined some elite company when he scored his fourth try in as many games at the tournament on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old squeezed between two defenders and reached over the line to touch down in the 33rd minute of the Pool D clash against Romania, becoming the first player from a tier two nation to score tries in four successive matches at a World Cup.

Only Wales and British and Irish Lions flyer Shane Williams had previously scored a try in all four of his country's World Cup pool matches, achieving the feat in 2007.

South African-born Van Der Merwe crossed the line against Ireland, Italy and France and Tuesday's score took him to six tries in total over three World Cups after he notched one at each of the 2007 and 2011 tournaments.

